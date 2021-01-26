Out of 2,518 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 444 new cases were registered, 894 patients have recovered and 21 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The report of the Ministry of Health states that 10 of the registered deaths were from the past three weeks but were reported to the Institute of Public Health today.

New cases were registered in: Skopje-209, Kumanovo-26, Tetovo-13, Prilep-5, Gostivar-12, Stip-8, Bitola-8, Veles-26, Ohrid-26, Strumica-8, Kavadarci-32, Struga-11, Kicevo- 10, Sveti Nikole-1, Gevgelija-3, Resen-1, Kriva Palanka-3, Radovish-5, Delchevo-16, Probistip-3, Vinica-3, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, Bogdanci-2, Kratovo-3, Demir Kapija-6 and Pehcevo-1.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 91,161 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 79,621 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,812. At the moment, there are 8,728 active cases across the country.