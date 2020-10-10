The number of newly infected patients over the past 24 hours rose to 393. That is the fourth day in a row that the report represented a dark record and also only the fourth time there were over 300 newly diagnosed patients in one day.

The result was determined from a total of 2,464 tests. As usual, nearly half of the new cases are in the capital Skopje (189), followed by Tetovo with 27, Prilep (19), Gevgelija and Strumica (15 each) and Kumanovo (14).

The Healthcare Ministry also reported four Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours. They are patients from Radovis (54), Kumanovo (62), Skopje (83) and Kicevo (80). This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 785.

There are 3,671 active cases across the country.