Three patients died of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, and 148 coronavirus tests came back positive – out of a total of 1,224 tests that were conducted.

The deceased patients are from Prilep (62), Kocani (87) and Gostivar (64). Their deaths bring the total toll of the epidemic to 725.

The newly diagnosed cases were mainly found in Skopje (50), Kocani (18), Tetovo (11), and the small city of Berovo (11). There are currently 2,323 active cases monitored across Macedonia, 684 of them in Skopje and 182 in Kumanovo.

The two clinics in Skopje which treat the most severe cases of the illness admitted seven new patients and currently have 111 – five of them on mechanical ventilation.