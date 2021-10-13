Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska announced that she will file slander charges against the ruling SDSM party and its member of Parliament Darko Kaevski, after she was accused of allegedly owing money to a sports hall in Skopje.

Arsovska wages a serious fight with SDSM candidate Petre Silegov for the Skopje city hall, and SDSM timed the allegation days ahead of the election. According to the ruling party, a company owned by Arsovska owes 54,000 EUR in unpaid electricity bills for a sports hall she was renting.