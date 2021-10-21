Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska asked the citizens of the capital to get involved in the shaping of her priorities, as she cruises to the election run-off after beating incumbent Mayor Petre Silegov in the first round.

We have less than 10 days left until the end of the campaign. That is why I’m asking you for your opinion on the projects I proposed. It is time we begin a discussion on how to make Skopje a better place to live in together, Arsovska said.

In her first public poll on Facebook, she asked the voters if they support her proposal that the city introduces completely free public transit and purchases 250 new buses.