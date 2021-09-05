Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska campaigned today in the Cair district, together with Bekim Sali, the Cair mayoral candidate for the Alliance of Albanians and Alternative parties. Arsovska is supported by both VMRO-DPMNE and the opposition Albanian parties in her campaign, just as her chief opponent Petre Silegov from SDSM counts on the DUI party to deliver him a portion of the Albanian vote.

We see that the Cair park is under serious pressure from developers and encroaching concrete. We agreed that we need to build large new green spaces in Cair that will allow the citizens to relax and rest, and will bring all the citizens of Skopje closer together, Arsovska said.