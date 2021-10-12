Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska met with supporters in Saraj, the largely ethnic Albanian area west of the capital today, again campaigning on the turf that her main opponent Petre Silegov considers crucial in the race.

Silegov got overwhelming support from Albanian voters in 2017, but many of them are badly disappointed in him and in his SDSM party. Arsovska told the citizens of Saraj that she will ensure a proper roundabout that will connect the Matka canyon – one of Skopje’s main tourist draws, to the Skopje – Tetovo highway.