Top Government officials visited the Butel cemetery in Skopje to honor the first leaders of independent Macedonia on the 30th anniversary of the independence. But in the process, they left out its first Prime Minister, Nikola Kljusev.

President Stevo Pendarovski and other officials visited the graves of former presidents Boris Trajkovski and Kiro Gligorov, but forgot about Kljusev, who was a driving force in the establishment of independent Macedonia.

If fell to Danela Arsovska, the leading candidate for Mayor of Skopje in the coming local elections, to correct this omission. She honored both the two late presidents, and Kljusev. Kljusev was nominated to his position by the VMRO-DPMNE party, and his role continues to be ignored by left wing politicians.