According to the data announced at Monday’s press conference of the President of the SEC, Aleksandar Dastevski, the citizens of the City of Skopje will vote in the second round for the independent candidate supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Danela Arsovska and the candidate of SDSM, Petre Silegov.

Petre Silegov won 77,852 votes and Danela Arsovska won 85,657 votes in the first round.

According to these data, with a lead of 7,805 votes, the independent candidate supported by VMRO-DPMNE, Danela Arsovska enters into the second round against her opponent from the ranks of SDSM Petre Silegov.