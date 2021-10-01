Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska was campaigning in the western Gjorce Petrov district today, an area with a number of villages that are underserved with infrastructure. During her meetings, she promised that under her term, this area will receive badly needed funding in water supply and road repair.

They had their chance and they blew it, Arsovska said talking about the SDSM led administration. “We are professionals and we offer solutions”.

Her proposal is to expand the Teodosij Gologanov boulevard that leads to downtown Skopje but is narrower in the Gjorce Petrov area, and to add two roundabouts to speed up movement of vehicles. Another promise from the would-be Mayor of Skopje is to finally clean up the dump sites that pollute this part of the city.