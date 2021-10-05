Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska pledged to turn the greatly expand the pedestrian zone in downtown Skopje, from the Old Bazaar to the Old Railway Station. During her rally in Centar, Arsovska also promised more parking spaces in the congested downtown and pavements accessible to persons with disabilities.

We will solve the traffic congestion with new roundabouts and new bicycle lanes, as well as with bike and scooter rentals. Skopje will have an environmentally friendly alternative to cars, Arsovska said.

The candidate, who is supported by VMRO-DPMNE, called out her opponent Petre Silegov from SDSM for failing to keep his promise to rebuild the Universal Hall concert venue during his four year term – starting work only 10 days before the election campaign began. She ticked off other promises Silegov made, such as the outlandish proposal for tunnels under the Kale hill and rebuilding the Luna Park funfair.