Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska promised that she will build five large parks in five districts of Skopje, and plant 100,000 trees each year, to restore green areas in the capital.

Over the last few years we lost so many trees because of over-development. Skopje is experiencing urban chaos, and construction goes on without any planning. Every modern city needs green spaces and we will not compromise with that, Arsovska said during a press conference.

The new parks will be built in Gazi Baba, Cair, Aerodrom, Kisela Voda and Gjorce Petrov, and will be made to rival the central City Park, which is now the only meaningful wooded area open to all citizens.