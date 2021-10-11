Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska held a rally in the Karpos district today, to meet with supporters and present her program.
Arsovska pledged to prepare a new general plan for the city in 2022, that will map out the future of Skopje and its development. She also reiterated her promise for fully free public transportation.
You deserve public transit that will be comfortable, timely but above all, free. That s what the citizens of Skopje will get, I will begin work on this project from the start of my term, Arsovska said.
Comments are closed for this post.