In her first remarks after the vote on Sunday, Skopje mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska noted the nice weather today, that followed a week of rain, as a good omen.

Skopje is sunny today, and the citizens of Skopje delivered us a victory in the first round. They tell us it is time for change. I’m grateful to all who supported me and to VMRO-DPMNE, the Alliance and the other parties for their support, but mostly I’m grateful to the citizens. The results show that it is time for a new approach and that the time of the politicians who promise but don’t deliver has passed. I congratulate the other 10 candidates, who brought some fresh energy and i will make their programs and priorities part of my work, Arsovska said.

Arsovska leads ahead of the SDSM candidate and incumbent Mayor Petre Silegov in the first round, and the two will face off in the second round two weeks from now.