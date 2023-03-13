The sooner the legal changes are adopted, the sooner patients will have a simpler and faster delivery of all medicines, said Prof. Dr. Ana Daneva Markova, health advisor to the prime minister, in response to a journalist’s question, whether she expects that those changes will be adopted quickly and that all cystic fibrosis patients will receive the “Trikafta” drug.

Last week, you personally heard from the Prime Minister at a press conference that he personally proposed, in cooperation with a large number of experts, legal changes that this week are in the parliamentary procedure on March 16. I hope and intention is to adopt the legal amendments that foresee changes in two laws as soon as possible. The Law on Medicines and the Law on Health Insurance. The sooner the legal amendments are adopted, the sooner patients will have a simpler and faster delivery of all medicines, said Daneva Markova, who is also part of the team that worked on the legal amendments that are already in parliamentary procedure.

She emphasizes that the changes do not only cover cystic fibrosis patients, but also all groups of patients for whom therapy is procured in this way.