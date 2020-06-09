After the authorities pointed the finger at the citizens for non-observing the measures, epidemiologist Dragan Danilovski told “Alfa” that the citizens are not as guilty as the authorities failed to provide enough information about the virus.

Lack of enough information has done its thing. We cannot blame the people, but we have to ask ourselves why the people react like that? Why do they react as if there was no problem? The government should have been activated for the campaigns, I think that it should have been done much earlier and more fiercely so that the citizens could see what kind of an invisible enemy we are facing with, Danilovski says.

The sudden increase in the coronavirus curve in the country is due to the rushed loosening of measures, adds the epidemiologist.