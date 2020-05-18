Aleksandar Dastevski spoke on the “Samo vistina” show about the holding of the parliamentary elections, where he emphasized that according to him, the elections should be held in September because the Venice Commission recommends it as well.

52 countries have postponed the elections because of the coronavirus situation. We must be up to date with the global health trends and I think that the elections cannot be held earlier than September, and it is not advisable, said Dastevski.