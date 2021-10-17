The President of the State Election Commission, Aleksandar Dastevski, said at today’s first press conference, that the voting time will be extended in the polling stations where the voting was interrupted due to failure to start the fingerprint scanning system in time.

There were various issues in the morning, because there are some who do not know how to handle the devices yet, but the IT administrators go there and help. According to the Electoral Code, the time is extended for as much as time the interruption of the voting lasted, but not more than three hours, said Dastevski.