Macedonia today marks the Day of the Macedonian language. The recent holiday – established in 2019 by an order of the Zaev Government at a time of increased Bulgarian pressure to redefine Macedonian national identity – marks the day in 1945 when the decision to adopt the Macedonian alphabet was made.

For over seven decades, the Macedonian language has been a recognized member of the international family of languages, and many Macedonian and international scholars have worked on it and have studied it, the said the Macedonian language office at the Philological Faculty in Skopje.

A number of events will be organized today to mark the day., including lectures and poetry readings. Bulgaria currently holds the position that it accepts that the Macedonian language exists now, but insists that it is artificially derived from the Bulgarian language after 1945. This is one of the major divisive issues as the two countries are locked in negotiations.