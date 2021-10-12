Controversial prosecutor Lile Stefanova used today’s hearing in the case she is putting forward against businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev and former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, in way that seemed designed to fit in the SDSM party’s election campaign.

Stefanova put forward claims that Gruevski was trying to build a luxury villa on Mt. Vodno, south of Skopje, and presented alleged details about the planned building. Stefanova claimed that the villa was going to be built in a highly decorative “baroque” style, with a large pool. During its Colored Revolution (2015-2016), SDSM built up an entire PR campaign against VMRO-DPMNE accusing the party for its efforts to rebuild downtown Skopje with neo-Classical styled public buildings – insisting that the style is “baroque”.

Gruevski famously gave up the option to live in the already built Government villa on Vodno and remained in his apartment near the St. Petka church for his entire term in office, insisting that he is most comfortable there.

The allegation is that Gruevski was somehow behind several land transactions planned by Kamcev and other businessmen. Despite the lack of evidence, Stefanova presented the case just days before the local elections – in a clear attempt to provide more ammunition for SDSM to amuse the public with attacks on VMRO-DPMNE, even as the Government faces growing discontent in the economy, the failed EU integration process, and the devastating Tetovo hospital fire.