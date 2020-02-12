Days before he resigned as Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev signed an order to appoint the notorious DUI party boss from Ohrid Nefi Useini as a member of the oversight board of the Ohrid welfare center.

Useini became known across the country last year when it was revealed that he is unlawfully building a restaurant in the center of Ohrid, right next to the ancient and iconic Cinar sycamore tree. Another illegal build – a cement plant on the protected shoreline – was traced back to Useini, who is a member of the Ohrid city council from DUI and is indispensible for Zaev’s support among the local Albanian voters. This gave Useini clout to threaten municipal inspectors and even beat up a professor with impunity.

Zaev’s order to appoint him to an oversight body is also illegal, since Useini is already member of the city council, and putting him on an oversight body amounts to a conflict of interest.