We continue to support Macedonia in detecting, preventing and dismantling organizations involved in drug trafficking, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) told MIA last night.

The DEA confirmed that agency officials were involved in an investigation of the Interior Ministry and the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for organized crime and corruption over the seizure of 200kg of marijuana by the police on Friday. The market value of the seized narcotics on the black market is almost one million dollars.

The DEA did not want to comment on the course of the investigation and the suspects involved in the organization of unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs.