The SDSM MP Snezana Kalevska-Vanceva boasted on Facebook that she met,” with Olexandr Turchinov, Speaker of the Supreme Rada, who also temporarily holds the Office of President of Ukraine, during the democracy development study visit to the Swedish Riksdag”.

Everything would have been well if the official himself didn’t have to school “dear Snezana” that he is neither Olexandr nor the President of Ukraine.

“Dear Snezana. It was nice to meet you. But, my name is Ruslan Stephanchuk. I am the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament. The President of Ukraine is Volodimir Zelensky”, the polite Ukrainian official wrote.

The MP didn’t remove the post, she just edited it, but not before Stephanchuk and many other Ukrainians and Macedonians noticed the mistake.

VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Molosvski reacted that this is not just Snezana’s personal cringe, but a devaluation of the Macedonian Parliament as a whole.