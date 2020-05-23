The city dump site in Debar has been on fire since Friday evening, local citizens are reporting, and the municipal firefighting teams have not been able to put it out.

It was set on fire by somebody. If it happened during the day it could’ve been the heat, but it happened in the evening. And it’s not the first time. The fire spread on three sides, it was very dangerous for all of us on the ground, said municipal official Omer Cami.

The city has deployed a guard at the dump site, but it did not prevent the fire.