The Mayor of Debar Hekuran Duka, where five citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus after visiting Italy, called on the public to stop reporting that the city is under a quarantine. Duka said that there are emergency measures in place, but there is no need to panic as the city is being scrubbed to prevent the spread of the virus.

We have five confirmed cases, 10 people are being tested and 31 are in isolation. We have a team in place that includes all the institutions and we are disinfecting parts of the city, starting with the Konjare district where most of the cases were reported, Duka said.

He shared pictures of municipal teams spraying disinfectant on the city streets.