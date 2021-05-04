Debar police seized 20 kilograms of marijuana Macedonia 04.05.2021 / 14:08 Debar police found 20 kilograms of marijuana hidden in an abandoned house close on the city outskirts. The drugs were likely smuggled in from neighboring Albania which, like Maceodnia, is a major marijuana producer. debarmarijuana Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.04.2021 Greek police arrests three smugglers who were transporting marijuana and guns from Macedonia Macedonia 12.04.2021 Zaev denies involvement in the major marijuana seizure last week Macedonia 11.04.2021 US Embassy says it worked with the police and provided technical support in both the marijuana raids and the passports scandal Macedonia News Janevska: Carovska says that it’s easier to make corrections in digital textbooks – what corrections is she talking about – geography, Macedonian language and history? Government accepts requests of media and media workers for establishing fund for projects of public interest Mickoski meets Edtstadler, Minister for the EU and the Constitution at the Austrian Chancellery 31 Covid-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, including several young people Bulgaria’s Ambassador pays respects at Goce Delcev’s tomb, Macedonian top leaders only mentioned him on Facebook and Twitter Dimitrov warns the EU that he will become more outspoken in demanding a date for accession talks EU is proving its dedication to the Balkans with the delivery of vaccines, Pisonero says Zaev’s main PR official accused of spreading fake news when he claims success in advancing freedom of expression .
