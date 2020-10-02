Teachers and parents from Debar announced that they will defy Education Minister Mila Carovska and will open the city high school for in-person teaching in Monday.

The move comes as schools across the country are struggling to handle the hastily prepared online education platform. High schools and most elementary school classes are ordered to attend online education, with exemptions made only for youngest elementary school students and for trades high schools.

The school will open on Monday and will work in two shifts, said principal Ramadan Imeri, who insisted that the school meets all safety requirements.

Students from two high schools in Struga also protested today to demand in-person teaching and received support from the town hall.

Carovska replied that protests are not constructive and that opening the schools would be a major health risk.