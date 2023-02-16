The MPs should resume the 104th session today from 11 a.m., where for the fourth day, the dismissal of the three ministers from Alternativa will be debated. With the government reshuffle, the Alliance for Albanians party joins the government coalition.

According to the government’s proposal, the ministers from Alternativa – Bekim Sali – health, Admirim Aliti – information society and administration, and Xhemail Chupi, minister without portfolio in charge of diaspora, should be dismissed.

For new ministers, the prime minister proposed Krenar Loga -justice, Fatmir Mexhiti – health, Azir Aliu – information society and administration, the three from the Alliance for Albanians, and Kaja Sukova from SDSM – environment and spatial planning.

At the previous session, the Parliament verified the resignations of the Ministers of Justice and Environment and Spatial Planning, Nikola Tupancevski and Naser Nuredini, as well as the Deputy Ministers of Justice and Health, Agim Nuhiu and Vladimir Rendevski.

On the first day of the session, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, explaining the decision for a government reshuffle, emphasized that the state needs a stable majority that will enable rapid development and progress.

In the past three days, MPs from the government and the opposition argued about the policies of the Government, which according to the MPs of VMRO-DPMNE is a “Pazar 3 coalition”.

They reacted that Prime Minister Kovacevski did not explain any reason for dismissing the ministers, but spoke “about European integration and the brakeman VMRO-DPMNE”. According to the opposition party, the change in departments that Alternativa had was just trade and because “their use value has expired”.

For the Alliance for Albanians (AA), on the other hand, which has eight deputies in the Parliament, the entry into the ruling coalition is due to the European future of the state.

When asked by the opposition MPs what AA’s attitudes were towards DUI, with which they will now be in a coalition, AA MP Halil Snopce said that they were “not sorry” for what they said.