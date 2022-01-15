The debate on the election of the new government ended in the Parliament tonight. According to the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, individual proposed names in the new government are proof that SDSM has no choice and no future to be trusted, while the ruling parties believe that all promises have been realized.

The Parliament session on the election of the new government continues tomorrow at noon.

According to MP Dafina Stojanoska from VMRO-DPMNE, the question of whether it is a matter of electing a new government is debatable, because, as she said, it is surprising that the whole set of old and new SDSM activists “sing in one voice” that this is the most democratic act after the resignation of Zoran Zaev.

MP Pavle Trajanov from the Democratic Union in his speech stressed several priorities that the new government should address, including credible judicial system, fight against high-level corruption and radical reforms in electoral rules.

SDSM MP Lidija Tasevska during the parliamentary session in her reply stressed that in 2017 the SDSM-led government inherited a devastated health system, and had to restore the dignity of the profession of doctors and all health professionals in general.

According to VMRO-DPMNE MP Rasela Mizrahi, the new government has barely a majority in parliament, has no political legitimacy and no public trust, and no idea how to further address the problems.