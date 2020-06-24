The first televised debates between the VMRO and SDSM candidates in the 1st electoral district was naturally dedicated to the issues of national identity. SDSM is running in district which covers central Skopje with Nikola Dimitrov, the Foreign Minister who signed the treaties with Greece and Bulgaria, under which Macedonia is being renamed and the Macedonian national identity – redefined. VMRO-DPMNE nominated professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, the party’s presidential candidate, who is a strong opponent of the imposed identity change on Macedonia, and as a result, the debate hosted by Kanal 5 TV centered on the name issue.

I agree we were not equal in the negotiations. If we had parity, we would not be forced to swallow a bitter pill. But when you are not equal to someone, there are still the international institutions, the international law. If you are disrespected there is need to correct things and there is time to do so. We need to respect our identity, our nation, our law, our cultural heritage, if for no other reason than to be compatible with others, Siljanovska told Dimitrov.

Dimitrov, who defended his actions by insisting that Macedonia is far smaller than Greece and was forced to accept Greek demands, insisted that he still has work to do, hinting at future concessions, mainly toward Bulgaria.

Pride and patriotism should be seen as linked to reality, Dimitrov said, insisting that now Macedonians travel in a more dignified manner to Greece. Dimitrov failed to respond to the question why didn’t he send a protest against Bulgarian nationalist member of the European Parliament Angel Dzambazki, who said that Macedonians will be made into Bulgarians, “with patience and a few beatings”. Dimitrov said that if Macedonia responds with a similar language, it will only provoke more such comments from Bulgaria.

Siljanovska pointed to the first election video produced by VMRO, in which Macedonia is presented as a humiliated nation with a bent spine – alluding to a comment from Zoran Zaev who insisted that, as a small country, Macedonia must prostrate itself.