The screening with the European Union is proceeding as it was planned, and before us now are the constitutional amendments, which will be put before the Macedonian Parliament and before our 120 MPs It is clear to me that their decision will not be easy, but I expect that they will show statesmanlike behavior, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in an interview with MIA.

What is clear is that they have a choice to leave things as they are and leave the country in stagnation and uncertainty, but I sincerely believe and am confident that they will be up to the task and make a decision to enable a better future for us and our children. MPs are still and above all representatives of citizens, and citizens want to live in an EU member state. They want us to be a full-fledged member. Not only for the sake of membership per se, but for the sake of a better standard of living, for the sake of a better rule of law, better infrastructure, better services for citizens, for the sake of economic progress, social justice, and the rule of democracy. Citizens want a better life according to European standards because they want their children to stay at home and build their future here, he said.

Kovacevski repeated that we have no alternative to EU membership and that path will not be easy, but it must be taken.