The Commission for Infectious Diseases will meet Monday morning to consider the possibility of introducing day care in schools, and the decision will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The latest information we had in the Commission is that there will be no full day care. Tomorrow morning we have a meeting, we will see the views of the Ministry of Health, the Minister of Health, the members of the Commission, said today the director of the Skopje Health Center Viktor Isjanovski, who attended the observance of International Children’s Growth Awareness Day.

Isjanovski did not rule out the possibility of closing the kindergartens, if the Covid-19 situation worsens, which reopened at the beginning of the month, but there are already several cases of children infected with the coronavirus.