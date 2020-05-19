The Economy Ministry, as the institution in charge of the hospitality sector, respects all proposals and recommendations issued by the Committee for Infectious Diseases. The government is set to make a decision on when restaurants and cafés will reopen in line with the committee’s instructions, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi told a news conference Tuesday.

The Committee proposes to the government when each sector should reopen. The Economy Ministry has made suggestions on the matter, but the Committee for Infectious Diseases has the final say, Bekteshi said in answer to a reporter’s question why shopping malls have reopened, while restaurants and cafés remain closed.