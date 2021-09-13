Interest in vaccination is dropping, the regular Healthcare Ministry reports show.

On Friday and Saturday, a total of 23,221 doses were issued – of them 4,019 to first time vaccine recipients. This is a marked decline compared to past weeks, during which interest was high, driven by citizens concerned about the effects of the strong current wave of the illness.

The Ministry estimates that 54 percent of citizens over 40 have at least begun the procedure of getting vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated citizens is over 623,000.