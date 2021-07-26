After today’s sentencing in the April 27th trial, the defense team pointed to the fact that the entire case was based on the testimony of one compromised witness, who reached a plea deal with the prosecution.

Aleksandar Vasilevski – Ninja testified that he was present at the main VMRO-DPMNE office on the day of the incident in the Parliament in 2017, and claimed that party officials were preparing to have protesters enter the building later in the day. Yet, a forensics investigation of Vasilevski’s phones showed that he only briefly walked close to the office, but was not in it.