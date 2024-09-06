Defense Minister Vladimir Misajlovski is attending a meeting on Ukraine at the US military base Ramstein in Germany. Ukraine is represented by President Zelensky.
Together with the other defense ministers and high representatives of the member states we reaffirmed our support for Ukraine, the defense of its independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty, Misajlovski said in a social media statement. During the meeting, he met with the defense ministers of Bulgaria, Albania and Kosovo.
