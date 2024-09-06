The Minister of Defense, Vlado Misajlovski, participated in a meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, participated for the first time.

Alongside other defense ministers and senior representatives from NATO member states and partner countries, we reaffirmed our support for Ukraine in defending its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

“We remain committed to supporting Ukraine and its citizens in their efforts to protect their homeland,” Misajlovski stated on social media.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Misajlovski held discussions with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Albania, and Kosovo, as well as with the State Secretary of Defense and the head of the Department for Defense Policy, Planning, and International Relations of Romania, where they reaffirmed their commitment to lasting peace in Europe.