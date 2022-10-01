Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska announced that the United States has set aside 78 million USD to support the military of Macedonia. Petrovska expressed her gratitude for this move, which comes after Macedonia gave some of its T-72 tanks and all of its SU-25 planes to Ukraine.

We received the news about the allied support that will go toward reaching our goal of meeting NATO capability standards and developing our capacities, in modernization, equipment and cyber defense, Petrovska said.