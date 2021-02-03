The “Monster” case is completely fabricated and synonymous with the “Dreyfus” case, with far-reaching consequences because six innocent people were sentenced to life imprisonment, the defense lawyers said Wednesday while presenting the closing arguments in the “Monster” case.

According to them, it is obvious that the prosecution has not provided enough evidence and has only mere indications and does not prove the assumptions of a possible motive.

On the other hand, the defense of the families of the victims, in its closing arguments, told the court that it has an obligation to the families, but also to the entire public to give an answer to what happened on April 12, 2012, and again requested the extradition of the two defendants from Kosovo.

Defence lawyer Naser Raufi, in his closing arguments, said that the “Monster” case is synonymous with the “Dreyfus” case, with the fact that in this case there were far-reaching consequences because six innocent people were sentenced to life imprisonment.

This case was conducted according to the old Criminal Procedure Law and we believe that great part of our evidence and proposals were rejected, and the prosecutors were much more privileged. If this case was conducted according to the new law, we would have the right to propose and provide expertise and evidence. I say this because as defenders we are deeply convinced that this is a fabricated case, Raufi said.

It is obvious, said Raufi, that there is no evidence, only mere indications and the assumptions for a possible motive have not been proven.

That this is a completely fabricated case is not our conclusion, but it is stated in the Priebe report, and it is also mentioned in the U.S. Department of State, said Raufi.

According to him, the fact that the case was fabricated is evidenced by the fact that protests against the Albanian minority were organized immediately after the news of the five-fold murder.

According to the statement of the then Minister of Interior, with which 30 people were detained at the time, they were labeled as a radical group and some were members of extremist and terrorist organizations. With that statement that the perpetrators were arrested, they were immediately sentenced, Raufi said.

The defense lawyers of the victims’ families initially joined the criminal prosecution and the closing remarks of the prosecution, and announced a claim for damages.

The of lawyer of the damaged Trickovski family, Dafinka Ivanovska, in her closing arguments told the court that they have an obligation to the family of the murdered Kire Trickovski, but also to the entire public to give an answer to what happened on April 12, 2012.

Hearings were held for three years, bombs were heard which were among the predominant reasons for overturning the verdict, but after hearing about the bombs, no facts were established, except that many hearings were held and it took a long time to reach a verdict, said Ivanovska.

Regarding the calls and requests for international support in the case, lawyer Ivanovska said that such pressure should be made for international support and extradition of the two defendants from Kosovo.

At the last hearing, prosecutor Fatime Fetai demanded maximum sentences for the defendants Halil Demiri and the brothers Afrim and Agim Ismailovic, accused of “terrorism” and the murder of five people near the Smilkovsko Lake on April 12, 2012. As for the accused Fejzi Aziri, prosecutor Fetai asked the court to find him guilty of two crimes of assisting a perpetrator in a committed crime. Haki Aziri is also charged with the same crimes as Fejzi Aziri. In the lack of evidence Sami Luta was acquitted of the “terrorism” charges against him.

Judge on the case is Ognen Stavrev and the prosecutors are Fatime Fetai and Gavril Bubevski.