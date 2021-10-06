For the second day in a row, the citizens of Delcevo react that due to the incompetence of the mayor and the utility company, the city is left without drinking water.

As of yesterday, a whole neighborhood has no water due to some defect, and the citizens react in revolt, the authorities fail and are not able to fix the defect for more than 24 hours.

In order to provide the necessary drinking water, many citizens are trying to fill bottles from various springs and fountains throughout the city.

Faced with the lack of drinking water, many citizens of Delcevco are trying to alleviate their trouble with ironic and humorous comments.