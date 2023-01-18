The Democratic Union (DU) believes that the idea of increasing the parliamentary majority will further intensify the discontent among citizens, that inter-ethnic tensions will intensify and that the constitutional principles for adequate and fair representation of ethnic communities in the government will be seriously violated.

Even with the current composition of the Government, the basic solutions from the Ohrid Framework Agreement, as well as the “Badinter” and “Balancer” norms, derived from it, have been violated. If we want functional institutions, the priority conditions for leadership positions in the government must be expertise, professionalism, personal integrity and resistance to party and criminal influences. Partisanship and the ethnic key blocked and criminalized the institutions. The position of the Democratic Union is that instead of the current negotiations for the Alliance to join the government, SDSM, and especially DUI, should urgently consolidate the internal party situation in order to continue with the reforms, especially in the justice system and to start a strong and unselective fight against corruption, DU said in a press release.

According to them, all creative potentials should be included in the screening process, and the Parliament should be continuously informed.