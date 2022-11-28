The Democratic Union believes that the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian Commission on Historical and Educational Issues is not competent to discuss and negotiate the historical aspects of the Ohrid Archbishopric, and then a harmonized text to be incorporated into the primary education textbooks.

The Ohrid Archbishopric is connected with the centuries-old survival and uniqueness of the Macedonian people, which is why negotiating whether this Archbishopric is Macedonian or Bulgarian is equal to high treason. The eventual agreement will be part of the Protocol, which means also part of the Negotiating Framework for starting accession negotiations with the EU. DU demands that the minutes of the negotiations be made public and if this issue has been discussed, the Commission (from the Macedonian team) be dismissed and new historians resistant to political influence be elected, say Pavle Trajanov’s party.