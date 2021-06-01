These were four lost years for our lives, four years of emptying the pockets of our citizens and of replacing justice with injustice. Four years of a hybrid regime in power. Thirty people high in the government decide the fate of two million people. A narrow picture of thirty highly criminalized persons have occupied the entire country, and SDSM itself, accused Hristijan Mickoski at Tuesday’s press conference on the 4th anniversary of the forming of the first Zaev Government, in which he named the biggest failures and defeats of the past four years.

When Raskovski is defended by Zaev so much, he is not the cause of the crime, he is the consequence. People like Den Doncev, Vice and Trajce Zaev, Kovacevski, Kiracovski, Nikolovski and the others guardians of crime in the judiciary and the persecution are just servants of Zaev in his criminal endeavours and stolen life. What is happening in SDSM is their business. But what these few people are doing with the state is our common obligation to oppose them, Mickoski said.