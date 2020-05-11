All existing measures remain in force and they should be respected. The Commission for Infectious Diseases and experts have not concluded that the curfew should be cancelled along with relaxation of other restrictive measures, says Deputy Health Minister Armend Aslani.

Aslani told Telma TV that the elections could be discussed after infections drop below 5 percent over the course of two weeks.

We have had certain days under five percent, but it rose to ten percent couple of days ago. Yesterday it stood at 5.7 percent but today it increased to 14.5 percent. The Commission for Infections Diseases has not concluded that the curfew should be extended, says Aslani.

He adds that information is analysed on a daily basis, but will continue to be done weekly, in order to transfer to the second stage of measures related to cafes, restaurants, hotels, public transport, international transport, for which there is no definite date.

Regarding the elections resulting from the leaders’ meeting, the Commission should give a conclusion, which is then assessed by the Crisis HQ and the Government. If daily information show infections below 5 percent for a period of 14 days, then we would have room to discuss this topic, says Aslani.

On Tuesday’s opening of the mosques, he says it can be implemented if social distancing is observed, along with the wearing of masks, every believer carrying own mats, and using the mosques’ outer area.