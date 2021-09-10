Deputy Minister of Health Ilir Hasani also resigned this afternoon. He announced his resignation on Facebook.
In such serious moments for all of us, I resign as the highest moral act. Even though I have nothing to do with modular hospital procedures, although I have nothing to do with the organizational part, resignation is the least I can do at the moment, to respect the victims, the injured, the opinion and most often ourselves. Nothing above dignity! Hasani wrote.
