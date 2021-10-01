Deputy Interior Minister Nazim Bushi was among those present at the DUI party rally in Cair, where a participant opened celebratory fire from a pistol.

This is widespread practice in DUI, which is a former terrorist organization. It’s member of Parliament Xhevad Ademi even shot and wounded his own son a few years ago while shooting during a wedding. But the presence of the second man in the Ministry that is charged with maintaining law and order and upholding the strict gun laws in Macedonia is jarring. The party also has a track record of intimidating political opponents and ballot stuffing and displaying firearms in this way is a clear message to the opposition parties.