Deputy Minister of Transport Kaltrina Zekoli-Shaqiri met with Muhammed Celikkaya, the Assistant Ambassador of Turkey, on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing investment efforts in infrastructure, with a particular focus on road and railway projects.

The press release highlighted that the conversation also covered the strong ties between North Macedonia and Turkey in the areas of air traffic and international road transport.

The cooperation between the two countries is described as excellent and is expected to continue across all areas of shared interest. Zekoli-Shaqiri emphasized that air traffic relations are particularly strong, with Turkish Airlines operating daily flights between Istanbul and Skopje, according to the summer 2024 flight schedule. In the realm of road transport, the collaboration is also significant, especially in cargo transport. For 2024, the two countries have exchanged a total of 1,300 permits for transport to and from third countries and 3,150 permits for the entry of empty trucks for bilateral cargo transport. Additionally, eight international bus lines have been established, with carriers holding the necessary permits, and procedures are underway to issue permits for two additional routes.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Zekoli-Shaqiri expressed her gratitude for the strong support provided by the Republic of Turkey, as noted in the press release.