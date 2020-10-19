The Deputy Prime Minister in charge of fight against corruption, Ljupco Nikolovski, told Monday Kanal 5 that he had submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev requesting political responsibility for the director of the National Agency, Lidija Dimova, after the scandal for inappropriate spending of EU funds. Zaev will have to decide whether he will ask Dimova’s resignation or he will dismiss her.

Today I submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev over imposing a code of ethics measure. Based on what we have concluded, violation of articles of the code, I believe that Dimova should assume political responsibility. Zaev should decide whether to ask for Dimova’s resignation or dismissal, said Nikolovski.

When asked by a journalist whether Dimova will be dismissed from the party, Nikolovski said that she was not a member of a party body.