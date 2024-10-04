The state will not favor a third operator. If we decide to go with a third operator, it will not be through an immediate agreement, but rather through an open tender in accordance with the Law on Public Procurement, allowing all interested companies to compete, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski on the “Where’s the Money” podcast.

He further stated that it is time for citizens to receive more affordable prices and better quality services, and that the duopoly created by the two mobile operators is no longer acceptable.

“Every year, a company called ‘Kameni Most Kommunikations’ with just one employee appears on the list of the 100 most profitable companies. This year, they have again made the list, reporting a profit of 16 million euros. Can either of the two operators explain their connection to this company and how much the state is losing due to its operations?” Nikoloski asked during the podcast.

The minister also added that if the state proceeds with a tender for a third mobile operator, it will be for a traditional operator with network base stations, similar to the two existing operators currently operating in the domestic market. He emphasized that this move aims to increase competition and lower prices for citizens.