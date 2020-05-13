It is clear that the opinions of the health authorities will have to be respected and guidelines will be awaited from them on how we can organize the process, but in any case I think we should not rush and be careful, above all, for the protection of people’s health, SEC President Oliver Derkoski said in an interview with “Vecer”, regarding holding elections by the end of June.

What should be everyone’s goal, says Derkoski, is for the state to have a fair and transparent election process that will not be disputed and delegitimized by anyone after its completion and for the state not to enter a new political crisis.

He says that a minimum of 50 days are required to organize the elections and that he will insist that the health of citizens not be called into question.